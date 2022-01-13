Matthew Stafford's wife has a message for Rams fans ahead playoff game vs Cardinals

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, pleaded with fans to hold on to their tickets ahead of Monday’s playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals in hopes of keeping their home-field advantage.

Stafford posted a clip to her social media on Wednesday from her podcast "The Morning After" recalling the crowd disturbance during the Rams' Week 18 loss against the San Francisco 49ers .

CARDINALS’ JJ WATT CORRECTS REPORTER OVER WILD CARD SCHEDULE: ‘WE DO NOT HAVE GAME ON SUNDAY’

​​"I’m not going to lie, I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game," she said. "We came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild," she said. "Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is … when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what usually quarterbacks are on when they’re at home or a silent count. Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback."

She continued: "It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that. It made it very hard for us because I guess we weren't expecting to be on silent count."

Stafford shared the post with a plea: "Please don’t sell you [sic] tickets to Arizona fans."

The Rams are hoping to avoid repeating last week’s game against the Niners, where they blew a 17-point lead, losing in overtime on a field goal. The game kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.