Matthew Stafford's wife has a message for Rams fans ahead playoff game vs Cardinals

Kelly Stafford recalled the crowd disturbance during the Rams Week 18 loss against the San Francisco 49ers

Paulina Dedaj
Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, pleaded with fans to hold on to their tickets ahead of Monday’s playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals in hopes of keeping their home-field advantage. 

Stafford posted a clip to her social media on Wednesday from her podcast "The Morning After" recalling the crowd disturbance during the Rams' Week 18 loss against the San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

​​"I’m not going to lie, I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game," she said. "We came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild," she said. "Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is … when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what usually quarterbacks are on when they’re at home or a silent count. Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

She continued: "It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that. It made it very hard for us because I guess we weren't expecting to be on silent count."

Stafford shared the post with a plea: "Please don’t sell you [sic] tickets to Arizona fans."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Dallas Cowboys Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Dallas Cowboys Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Rams are hoping to avoid repeating last week’s game against the Niners, where they blew a 17-point lead, losing in overtime on a field goal. The game kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

