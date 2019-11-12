Matthew Stafford deactivation prompts NFL investigation into Detroit Lions' handling of injury: report

The NFL is reportedly investigating the Detroit Lions over Matthew Stafford’s injury.

The league is looking at how the team handled the reporting of the star quarterback's back injury in the days leading up to their NFC North game against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Monday. Stafford was listed as questionable before being ruled out in the hours leading up to kickoff.

“We'll look into it and gather all the facts as is standard in situations like this,” a source told ESPN.

When the Lions released their injury report Friday, Stafford was listed as questionable. He was limited in practice throughout the week. As the game inched closer, Stafford was reportedly considered a game-time decision and then was later ruled out Sunday.

Multiple Lions players told ESPN that they were told Saturday night that Stafford wasn’t going to play. Jeff Driskel started for Stafford.

Stafford, who played through broken bones in his back last season, told reporters Monday that sitting out against the Bears was the right call.

“Ultimately, I think I made the right decision,” Stafford said, according to ESPN. “Giving my pads to somebody else and go play.”

Stafford said it was a different injury than the one he suffered last season and that he has no plans on shutting himself down for the remainder of the season.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Stafford was still day-to-day.