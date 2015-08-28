Matt Kemp experiencing soreness in surgically repaired left shoulder

The San Diego Padres hope that their day-to-day prognostication of Matt Kemp's availability remains accurate.

Kemp was held from the Padres lineup on Thursday after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder stemming from an awkward landing on the shoulder while attempting to make a running catch in the outfield on Wednesday.

"We thought the best thing to do was keep him inside today," interim manager Pat Murphy said.

While Murphy and the Padres admire Kemp's desire to play through the injury, as he wanted to play in Thursday's game, the Padres are better off being tender with Kemp's shoulder, as he has an unfortunate history with that particular joint.

As a member of the Dodgers, Kemp had two surgeries on his left shoulder that were followed by diminishing performance.

Kemp's troubles with his left shoulder began exactly three years ago, on Aug. 28, 2012, when he crashed into the outfield wall in Coors Field while tracking down a fly ball.

Kemp immediately dropped to the ground in agony, and had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum and damaged rotator cuff.

With his shoulder still nagging him for the 2013 season and an ankle injury to add to his list of ailments as well, Kemp only played in 73 games for the Dodgers that year, hitting .270/.328/.395 with six home runs and 33 RBI.

After the 2013 season concluded, Kemp underwent another surgery on his shoulder to repair damage to his AC joint.

Kemp turned things around in the 2014 season, and has performed well in his first season with the Padres this year, which has fans around the league hoping that Kemp's injury is only temporary and he'll remain in right field for the Padres for the remainder of the season and beyond.

