Matri's late goal preserves Juve's unbeaten record

Alessandro Matri scored seven minutes from 1 draw with AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday.

Antonio Nocerino's first-half goal had Milan on course for three points, which would have given the Rossoneri a four-point lead at the top of Serie A and handed Juve its first league defeat of the season.

But Matri's 10th goal of the campaign arrived in the 83rd minute, while Juve finished the match with 10 men as Arturo Vidal was sent off in the 89th.

Milan remains one point above Juventus in the league table but the Old Lady has a game in hand.

Juve handed the opening goal to Milan inside of 15 minutes after a turnover in the visitors defensive third allowed Robinho to lay a ball off for Nocerino at the edge of the penalty area. His goalbound effort took a deflection off of a Juve defender and left goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.

Sulley Muntari thought he had doubled Milan's lead 10 minutes later when his close-range header appeared to cross the goal line. But Buffon pulled it back and the goal was never given, leaving the home side up a goal at the break.

Juve carved out a good scoring chance with 20 minutes to play when a low cross was met in front of goal by Fabio Quagliarella, only for goalkeeper Christian Abbiati to make a good reaction stop to keep his team in front.

However, the equalizer came seven minutes from time when Simone Pepe's right- wing cross was volleyed home by Matri, with the visitors holding out for the final few minutes after Vidal received a straight red card for a tackle from behind on Mark van Bommel.

Genoa 2, Parma 2

Genoa, Italy - Genoa snapped a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Saturday as Rodrigo Palacio scored six minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 home draw for his side against Parma.

Genoa entered Saturday's contest having lost its last three games without scoring a goal, and the home side fell behind after six minutes with Parma's Massimo Gobbi finding the net.

A goal from Sergio Floccari in the 53rd minute doubled Parma's lead and left Genoa with a lot of work to do.

Palacio pulled a goal back in the 78th minute when his penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Antonio Mirante, only for Palacio to follow up his shot and score on the rebound.

The comeback was complete in the dying moments of the match when Cristobal Jorquera's through ball allowed Palacio to get into the area and beat Mirante for a late equalizer.