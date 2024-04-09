Masters favorite Scottie Scheffler talks faith after asked what defines him as person

Scottie Scheffler is among the favorites to win The Masters this weekend after putting on dominant displays at a few PGA Tour tournaments ahead of the first major of the season.

On Wednesday, Scheffler met with the media and was asked what defined him as a person. He talked about his faith and belief in God.

"I'm a faithful guy. I believe in a Creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most," he told reporters. "I feel like I've been given a platform to compete and, you know, show my talent. It's not anything that I did. I think I sat up here a couple years ago doing the interview after the 2022 Masters, and it's like, yeah, I was underprepared for what was about to happen. I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't — I was very anxious that morning. I didn't know what to expect.

"And it's hard to describe the feeling, but I think that's what defines me the most is my faith. I believe in one Creator, that I've been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God, and that's pretty much it."

Scheffler won The PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational on back-to-back weekends. He finished tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

If he pulls through and wins, it would be his second green jacket and the second major title of his career. He finished tied for 10th last year.

He has eight professional wins in his career.