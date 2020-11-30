Marshawn Lynch reveals his pregame ritual during his NFL career

Marshawn Lynch had an endorsement deal with Skittles during his playing days with the Seattle Seahawks but there was another ritual he would go through before taking the field.

The former NFL running back told Peyton Manning on his ESPN show “Peyton’s Places” that he would drink Hennessey before games. The clip was released Sunday.

49ERS' KYLE SHANAHAN 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED' OVER COUNTY'S CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN

“My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot … a shot and half ... before every game,” he said.

Manning asked what would he shoot.

COLTS PUNTER RIGOBERTO SANCHEZ TO HAVE SURGERY TO REMOVE CANCEROUS TUMOR

“Hennessey,” Lynch said, adding that he would bring the alcohol in his bag.

TMZ Sports noted that having alcohol in NFL locker rooms is against the league’s conduct policy. Lynch was fined several times during his career – mostly for not talking to the media after games.

Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his career. He played for the Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. He re-joined the Seahawks for one regular-season game and two playoff games last season but hasn’t played since.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He tallied 10,413 rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns during his career. He won one Super Bowl as a member of the Seahawks as well.