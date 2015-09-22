Marlins reportedly interview Manny Acta for managerial post

MIAMI -- According to multiple reports, the Miami Marlins interviewed Manny Acta on Tuesday to be the team's next manager.

Acta last coached in the majors in 2012 with the Cleveland Indians. Over three years, they went 214-266, never finishing above .500 but placing second in the American League Central in 2011.

As the manager of the Washington Nationals from 2007-09, Acta posted a 158-252 record, accumulating last-place finishes in the National League East the final two seasons. In 2007, he was the youngest manager at 37 years old.

Before those jobs, he was the third-base coach for the Montreal Expos (2002-04) and the New York Mets (2005-06).

The 46-year-old is the general manager of the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Republic, a winter baseball organization he coached from 2003-05. Acta was at Marlins Park on Sept. 11 to announce Serie de las Americas, where two teams from the Venezuelan and Dominican winter leagues will compete in November.

Dan Jennings, who took over for Mike Redmond as manager on May 18, is signed through 2018. The Marlins have gone 48-64 under him. Whether he returns to the front office has yet to be decided. He entered 2015 as the general manager.

