Marlins' Josh Johnson returns to team, unsure whether he'll pitch again this season

Florida Marlins pitcher Josh Johnson has rejoined the team after going back to Florida to have his shoulder and back examined.

The All-Star right-hander stopped a bullpen session early on Tuesday because of discomfort in his back. He was supposed to have started Friday's game in Washington, but was scratched. Johnson hopes to be able to pitch Wednesday against Philadelphia but will be cautious.

"I'm looking forward to throwing once it calms down," Johnson said.

With about four possible starts left in the season, Johnson said he wants to pitch again in 2010. .

"If it feels better in the next couple of days, why not?" Johnson said.

He hopes to throw in the bullpen this weekend.

"We'll see how it responds. It felt better each day," Johnson said.

Manager Edwin Rodriguez said he'd like to see Johnson pitch again this season, but wouldn't hesitate to end his year if there's any risk of injury.

"If there's any chance of him getting worse, we're going to shut him down for the rest of the season," Rodriguez said.

Johnson is 11-6 with a 2.30 ERA. He is 2-3 with a 3.50 ERA since the All-Star break.