Marlins' Brian Anderson shows off arm strength with incredible throw to nab Padres runner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson showed off his cannon of an arm during Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

In the eighth inning with the Marlins leading, Padres had outfielder Trent Grisham stepped up to the plate with Wil Myers on second base after a lead-off double. Grisham hit a pop fly to right field and Myers tried to tag up to put himself into better scoring position, testing Anderson’s arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Big mistake.

Anderson fielded the ball cleanly and fired one on a rope to third baseman Joey Wendle. Even though the ball was a bit to Wendle’s left, the infielder was still able to catch it and slide over to tag Myers out.

METS MAKE DRAMATIC PLAY TO NAB BRAVES STAR RONALD ACUNA JR. ON ATTEMPTED STEAL

The play may have saved a run for the Marlins, who would eventually close out the 4-3 victory. It definitely made up for Anderson’s 0-for-4, three strikeout night at the plate against the Padres’ pitchers. Wendle replaced Chase Leblanc at third base after pinch-hitting for him in the bottom of the seventh.

Miami started off with three runs early in the game but allowed three runs in the top of the seventh. All of San Diego’s runs came off the bat of Manny Machado on a bases-clearing double.

Peyton Burdick answered for the Marlins in the seventh with an RBI double to score Nick Fortes.

Fortes hit two home runs in the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami’s win brought them to 52-65 on the season. San Diego fell to 65-54.