Mark Cuban: 'Hotel California' is the only solution for sports to resume before COVID-19 vaccine is available

Dallas Mavericks owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on Thursday that the only solution for resuming sporting events is creating a “Hotel California” environment for teams.

“I think we need the Hotel California solution, the quarantine environment where once you go in, you can never leave. You get tested when you come in and I think that’s really the only solution in the short term until there is a vaccine,” Cuban told “America’s Newsroom.”

Meanwhile, the NFL is moving forward with a plan to reopen team facilities by May 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to all 32 teams on Wednesday and laid out different stages of the protocols in detail. The first phase highlights dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the limited number of non-player personnel that will be allowed at the facilities.

Initially, only 50 percent of the non-player employees are allowed on any day. With that said, a lower number could be expected depending on the state or local regulations.

Ultimately, it is up to the individual teams when facilities reopen, and which employees could return to work. Players are not allowed in the facility unless they continue treatment and rehabilitation for previous injuries from when facilities were ordered to close in late March.

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell wrote in the memo. "The first phase would involve a number of non-player personnel. ... No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue a course of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when facilities were initially closed."

Cuban expressed ardent belief that the United States will create a vaccine. Cuban also said that as the season moves forward without fans, an available vaccine will give confidence to “open things up.”

“I have no doubt we’re going to get a vaccine and that vaccine is going to allow us to open things up. When that happens remains to be seen but we take these interim steps by creating a Hotel California quarantine environment for basketball, even baseball, potentially football that gives us something to be excited [about.].”