Marisha Wallace belts national anthem high above stadium ahead of Jets-Falcons game

NFL fans in London getting ready to watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday were treated to a sensational performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Marisha Wallace belted out a fantastic performance of the U.S. national anthem and did so in a daring way – high above the field at one of the highest points of the stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wallace posted photos of herself on Instagram showing that she was wearing a harness during the breathtaking performance.

The Falcons and Jets are playing in the first game overseas since the 2019 season. The NFL canceled international travel for teams last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will also play in London next week.

SEAHAWKS' RUSSELL WILSON COULD RETURN AS EARLY AS 4 WEEKS AFTER SURGERY ON INJURED FINGER: REPORT

It’s the second time the Jets were playing in London. The team last played there in 2015 against the Dolphins and they won 27-14. Atlanta also played in London in 2014. The team lost by a point to the Detroit Lions, 22-21.

Both teams were looking for a victory to stay in some kind of contention in their divisions. Both teams have one win on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets defeated the Tennessee Titans last week and the Falcons got a narrow victory over the New York Giants two weeks ago.