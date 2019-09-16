Mariano Rivera to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera -- a five-time World Series champ and the first man unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame -- will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony with President Trump on Monday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor and Rivera is following in the footsteps of other great athletes – Tiger Woods and Jerry West – who have already received the award this year. The ceremony can be seen on Fox News Channel starting at 2 p.m.

NEW YORK YANKEES LEGEND MARIANO RIVERA REVEALS WHY HE SUPPORTS ISRAEL

Rivera played with the Yankees his entire career, from 1995 to 2013, establishing himself as the greatest closer in Major League Baseball history and becoming renowned for his performances in high-pressure situations.

Rivera recorded a record 652 saves during the course of his career, and led the majors in saves three times -- in 1999, 2001 and 2004. He finished in the top five of American League Cy Young Award voting five times.

RED SOX ON TRACK FOR $13M LUXURY TAX DESPITE MEDIOCRE RECORD

Aside from a devastating knee injury that cost him most of the 2012 season, Rivera routinely appeared in more than 60 games per year and only posted an ERA above 2.50 three times.

Rivera has been active during the Trump administration, voicing support for the president -- himself a New Yorker and a frequent visitor to Yankee Stadium -- at a time when many superstar athletes have regularly expressed their dismay (or worse) with the White House.

“Mr. President Trump to me, he was a friend of mine before he became president,” Rivera said in an interview on Fox News in July. “So, because he's president I will turn my back on him? No. I respect him. I respect what he does and I believe he's doing the best for the United States of America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera participated in the White House’s Sports and Fitness Day and sits as the co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.