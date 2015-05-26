Marcus Kruger tips Chicago past Ducks 3-2 in 3rd OT of Game 2, evening series

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Marcus Kruger deflected Brent Seabrook's shot 16:12 into the third overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks evened the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Shaw and Marian Hossa scored power-play goals in the opening minutes of the longest game in the Blackhawks' 89-year history.

Chicago then played nearly 110 consecutive scoreless minutes in the longest game in Honda Center history, but Kruger got in front and made a fortunate deflection past Frederik Andersen, who made a career-high 53 saves.

Shaw attempted to end it during a power play in the second overtime by knocking a rebound into the net with his head in a remarkable soccer-style play, but the goal was illegal.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Chicago.