Marcus Kruger tips Chicago past Ducks 3-2 in 3rd OT of Game 2, evening series

By | Associated Press
    Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Patrick Maroon during the second period of Game 2 of the Western Conference final during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

    Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry, right, celebrates after scoring with left wing Patrick Maroon against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of Game 2 of the Western Conference final during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Marcus Kruger deflected Brent Seabrook's shot 16:12 into the third overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks evened the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Shaw and Marian Hossa scored power-play goals in the opening minutes of the longest game in the Blackhawks' 89-year history.

Chicago then played nearly 110 consecutive scoreless minutes in the longest game in Honda Center history, but Kruger got in front and made a fortunate deflection past Frederik Andersen, who made a career-high 53 saves.

Shaw attempted to end it during a power play in the second overtime by knocking a rebound into the net with his head in a remarkable soccer-style play, but the goal was illegal.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Chicago.