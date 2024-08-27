Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick has 1 word to describe why it's difficult to lure free agents to Patriots

Belichick parted ways with the Patriots after the 2023 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bill Belichick managed with what he had when it came to winning six Super Bowl championships during his illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

Building the team through trades and the draft was more of Belichick’s forte. He drafted Richard Seymour, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, got the most out of Troy Brown and Ty Law when he took the job and made the trade for Randy Moss and revitalized his career. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick in Foxborough

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Jan. 11, 2024. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

When the Patriots were active in free agency, they were able to sign guys like Cam Newton, Darrelle Revis, Rodney Harrison and Junior Seau. But as Belichick got further in his career, signing free agents became increasingly difficult. New head coach Jerod Mayo also learned that as he started as the team’s head coach, as they missed out on DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

Belichick chalked it up to Massachusetts’ high income tax.

"That’s Taxachusetts," Belichick said Monday in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Virtually every player, even the practice squad, even the minimum players are pretty close to $1 million. Once you hit the $1 million threshold, you pay more state tax in Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick in Croatia

Bill Belichick, center, who won eight Super Bowl titles, gave the Croatian Football Federation (CFF) an NFL ball, while CFF gave him the jersey  at an International Friendly match between Croatia and North Macedonia at Stadion HNK Rijeka on June 3, 2024 in Rijeka, Croatia. (Matija Habljak/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

JERRY JONES SAYS 'NOBODY LIVING' COULD BE BETTER COWBOYS GM THAN HIM: 'BEEN THERE EVERY WHICH WAY FROM SUNDAY'

"Just another thing you’ve got to contend with in negotiations up there. It’s not like Tennessee or Florida or Nevada. Some of these teams have no state income tax. You get hit pretty hard on that with the agents."

Also not helping the Patriots’ luster is the poor seasons in the post-Brady era.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jerod Mayo on the sidelines

Jerod Mayo, head coach of the New England Patriots, looks on during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field on Aug. 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The team has only made the playoffs once and have started four quarterbacks since the start of the 2020 season and are likely to have a fifth starter, whether it is Drake Maye, Joe Milton or Jacoby Brissett, to start Week 1 this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.