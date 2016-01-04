Manchester United ready to trigger Neymar's release clause

Every day we'll bring you the very latest tabloid rumors as the biggest clubs around look to splash the cash to bolster their rosters. True or not, they're always entertaining...

AC Milan want to sign Branislav Ivanovic from Chelsea this month.

West Ham's Mauro Zarate and Diego Poyet are set for departures in the January transfer window.

Olivier Giroud has rubbished Alan Shearer's claims that Arsenal are too weak to win the title.

Southampton have put the block on Sadio Mane and Victor Wanyama being sold this month and boss Ronald Koeman has warned the pair to start thinking about the club.

Swansea will soon find out whether Chile coach Jorge Sampaoil wants to be their new manager as he enters crunch talks with his current employers.

Norwich have made a £7.3m bid for Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia.

Watford want Cameroon goalkeeper Carlos Kameni to battle for the No.1 spot at Vicarage Road.

Alan Pardew has Senegalese midfielder Cheikh N'Doye in his sights.

Tottenham and Newcastle transfer target Michy Batshuayi is not going nowhere in January, insists Marseille boss Michel.

West Ham forward Mauro Zarate has been targeted by Spanish club Malaga.

The Italian media are linking Keisuke Honda, the AC Milan playmaker, with a possible move to West Ham. Tuttosport claim the Japan star will leave Milan with Upton Park a potential destination.

Sunderland are keen on Bayern Munich defender Jan Kirchoff, according to reports in Spain. Fichajes claim the Black Cats are close to tying up a deal for the 25-year-old.

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez will not be heading to the Premier League any time soon with Bayer Leverkusen boss Rudi Voller saying: "We will keep the players we want to help us achieve our goals."

Manchester United are ready to trigger Neymar's £140m release clause at Barcelona, according to a report in French paper Le 10 Sport. The Brazilian is in talks over a new contract but negotiations have stalled.

Manchester United are tracking Benfica whizkid Renato Sanches, according to reports in Portugal. United's scouts have heaped praise on the 18-year-old in a report for boss Louis van Gaal.

Chelsea target Marquinhos has warned Paris Saint-Germain they should play him or risk losing him.

Alan Curtis will keep the Swansea job until the end of the season.

Arsenal have been told to forget all about trying to sign Javier Hernandez by Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle ace Papiss Cisse could be out until late March.

Kenwyne Jones is in talks with wealthy Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira about joining from Cardiff.

Stoke chief Peter Coates says Bojan will remain at the Britannia this month.

Manchester United target Sadio Mane will leave Southampton, but not until the summer. The Senegal attacker was dropped by Ronald Koeman for the defeat at Norwich for turning up late to a pre-match team meeting.

Andros Townsend is close to leaving Tottenham following his absence from his team's squad at Everton on Sunday as he prepares to play against Manchester United's U21s on Monday.

Cardiff striker Kenwyne Jones is a target for Sven-Goran Eriksson at Shaghai SIPG.

Leicester have made a £7.3m bid for Sampdoria and Portuguese defender Pedro Pereira according to reports in Italy.

Sunderland are closing in on deal for Bayern Munich defender Jan Kirchhoff.