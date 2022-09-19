Expand / Collapse search
Magnus Carlsen's feud with Hans Niemann takes twist as chess grandmaster resigns from match after one move

Magnus Carlsen is one of the best chess players in the world.

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Magnus Carlsen’s apparent feud with Hans Niemann was reignited on Monday after the Norwegian chess grandmaster resigned from their online match.

Carlsen was in control of the black pieces in the Julius Baer Generation Cup and made his opening move after Niemann made his. After Niemann made his second move with the white pieces, Carlsen resigned.

A broadcast of the match was being streamed on Chess24.com, and the commentators were in shock by what transpired.

Magnus Carlsen (NOR) during the FIDE Chess World Rapid &amp; Blitz 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, on December 29, 2021. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Magnus Carlsen just resigned. Got up and left," said Tania Schdev, a chess grandmaster and Chess24 broadcaster. "Switched off his camera, and that’s all we know right now. We’re going to try to get an update on this."

Carlsen would return to draw 17-year-old Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Both players were tied for second place even after Carlsen’s resignation against Niemann.

Carlsen and Niemann’s feud dates back to earlier this month. Carlsen lost to Niemann in a match at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis and Carlsen decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Niemann, 19, immediately faced accusations of cheating — from anything to wireless vibrating anal beads to a vibrating shoe, according to multiple reports. Tesla CEO Elon Musk even added to the controversy with a tweet of his own, suggesting something was in Niemann’s butt during the match. A professional gamer also suggested something like that as well.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen gestures during his round 5 game against the Zambia team at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, in Mahabalipuram on Aug. 2, 2022. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Niemann denied cheating in an interview with the Chess Club earlier this month.

"I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. That is the worst thing I could do: cheat in a tournament with prize money," he said, via KSDK-TV. "You know my dream came true. I lived my dream for a day beating Magnus, and then, all of this happened."

Niemann had been accused of cheating in the past — both times while playing online when he was younger. 

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen participates at the Energy Denmark Champions Battle 2019 in Circus Building, Copenhagen, Denmark May 22, 2019. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

He’s said he’s never "cheated in an over-the-board game," according to the Guardian.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.