Magic's Desmond Bane launches ball a Knicks' OG Anunoby in bizarre moment

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane was involved in an odd moment with New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in the fourth quarter of their matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Anunoby was going up for a fast break layup with three Magic defenders around him. He lost the ball as he went up for the shot and fell out of bounds. The ball remained in bounds as Bane took control of it.

Bane then nailed Anunoby with the ball as the Knicks player lay out of bounds. Technically, the ball was out of bounds off of the Knicks. Anunoby got up and was just as perplexed as everyone watching the game was. He pushed Bane as he got up. Bane was given a technical foul.

New York won the game 106-100. Bane and Anunoby appeared to hash things out and hugged each other after the game.

Anunoby scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to aid Jalen Brunson in his scoring endeavors. Brunson had 30 points and nine assists while Josh Hart added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Bane had 16 points and six rebounds.

Even bigger than the loss, Orlando took a huge blow during the game. The team lost Franz Wagner in the first quarter due to a lower left leg injury. He was averaging 23.4 points per game and had seven points in the first seven minutes of the game before he suffered the injury.

The Magic said Wagner would be reevaluated when the team returned to Orlando.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.