Magic's Devin Cannady out for the season after gruesome leg injury: 'Sickening to see him go down like that'

Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady will miss the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Sunday’s 131-112 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Cannady, 24, successfully underwent surgery on Monday morning after sustaining an "open right ankle dislocation with a severe lateral ankle sprain" after landing awkwardly in the first quarter.

"Cannady has been placed in a plaster splint and will be reevaluated during rehabilitation," the Magic said in a statement. "While out for the remainder of the season, he is expected to make a full recovery."

While trying to contest Edmond Sumner’s layup late in the first quarter, Cannady landed awkwardly on his right ankle, causing him to fall over in extreme pain. Magic center Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over his teammates badly broken and bleeding ankle.

"I just saw my teammate was down, and I just did what he would probably do for me," Bamba said, via The Athletic. "I just thought quick and I didn't want him to see [the injury]. I just took my shirt off my back and gave it to him."

"First of all, [Cannady] is a good guy who has worked his tail off to get better," said Tyrone Corbin, who directed the Magic with head coach Steve Clifford out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"It’s just sickening to see him go down like that. We’re praying for him."

Cannady was first signed by the Magic in November as a free agent but waived shortly after. He came back on a 10-day contract and later signed a two-way contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.