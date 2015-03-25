MAC announces new bowl game in Boca Raton

Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Mid-American Conference will participate in a newly created bowl game in Boca Raton, Fla.

On Friday, the MAC announced the creation of the Boca Raton Bowl, beginning in 2014. The contest will take place prior to Christmas and be held at FAU Stadium on the Florida Atlantic campus.

The Boca Raton Bowl will be owned and operated by ESPN.

"The Mid-American Conference is pleased to partner with ESPN and several other conferences in the creation of the Boca Raton Bowl," said Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, Mid-American Conference commissioner, in a statement. "This has all the ingredients for an excellent bowl game: a great location, wonderful facilities for student-athletes and fans and hungry teams. I am eagerly anticipating the inaugural game in December of 2014."

The MAC will play Conference USA in the 2014 Boca Raton Bowl and the American Athletic Conference in 2015.

The participants from several FBS conferences will rotate over a six-year period.