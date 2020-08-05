LSU's Travez Moore reveals shocking weight loss after COVID-19: 'Bro coronavirus is real'

LSU senior linebacker Travez Moore on Tuesday shared his experiences with having tested positive for coronavirus, revealing that he lost nearly 30 pounds as a result.

Moore is one of the first members of the LSU football program to have identified himself as one of the players who tested positive and he took to Twitter to share his story as a warning for those who might question the seriousness of the pandemic.

LSU’S ED ORGERON SAYS HIS TEAM WILL BE READY DESPITE COVID-19 CONCERNS: ‘WE’LL GO PLAY IN THE PASTURE’

“Bro coronavirus is real,” he wrote. “I was 256 now I’m 229 because I lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barely breath (sic). You can’t smell food, you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.. stay y’all a-s in the house.”

LSU began reporting positive cases almost as soon as student-athletes returned to campus on June 8. At least 30 students were quarantined in June for either testing positive or have been around someone who did, Sports Illustrated reported at the time.

While head coach Ed Orgeron is taking the situation seriously, he is optimistic that there will be a season and that his team will be ready whenever that happens.

UCONN CANCELS FOOTBALL SEASON AMID PANDEMIC FEARS: ‘AN UNACCEPTABLE LEVEL OF RISK’

“I know what is in our control, is that we’re going to prepare. We’re preparing that we’re going to kick off Sept. 5. I am going to have our team ready, and we’re not going to blink, and we’re not going to change our mindset,” he said last week, according to WAFB.

“If they move it [the start of the season] back, if they change it, who cares? It doesn’t matter. You call us at midnight and we’ll go play in the pasture.”

Orgeron said he was only aware of two players who have currently tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU will have to wait until the end of September, however, after the SEC announced that teams will play a 10-game schedule beginning on Sept. 26.