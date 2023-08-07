Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Olivia Dunne hopes to 'survive' preseason workouts ahead of senior year

Dunne's LSU squad finished 4th at the NCAA Championships

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Olivia Dunne is back in the gym and is revving up for her senior season at LSU – or at least she’s trying.

Dunne posted a video on her TikTok account on Monday showing herself on the bars and working on her flexibility months before the NCAA Gymnastics season kicks back up.

Olivia Dunne vs the Gators

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I will survive pre-szn. I will survive pre-szn. I will survive pre-szn," she screen-capped the clip. In the caption, she said that preseason conditioning was "no joke."

@livvy pre-szn conditioning is no joke. #foryou #gymnastics #lsu ♬ original sound - Queen Loveleigh 

Between gallivanting in Italy, the Jersey Shore and New York City, Dunne posted an emotional clip on her TikTok account last week showing her journey as a young gymnast to one of the leaders on the LSU squad.

"I can’t believe this is my last year ever," she captioned the clip.

Olivia Dunne cheers her team

Olivia Dunne, center, cheers on her teammate during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on Feb. 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Stew Milne/Getty Images)

One fan asked Dunne if she was going to go out for the Olympics, and she said no.

"My body hurts," she wrote.

Dunne’s LSU team finished in fourth place in the NCAA Championships earlier this year. As Dunne’s popularity soared, she picked up a few more name, image and likeness endorsements. She became a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and established Livvy Fund to help female student-athletes at LSU.

Olivia Dunne in March

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet between the LSU Tigers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds," she told Elle.com last month.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.