Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Olivia Dunne reveals she doesn't attend class in person over 'scares in the past'

Dunne is entering her senior season at LSU

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed collegiate athletes on social media among all platforms with 7.6 million people following her on TikTok alone.

An enormous following comes with increased concerns about her safety as evidenced by an incident during the season at the University of Utah when crazed Dunne supporters reportedly caused an incident during and after a meet. 

Dunne told her fans to be "respectful."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Olivia Dunne at a meet

Olivia Dunne of LSU after a Pac-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center Jan. 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Dunne revealed in an interview for Elle.com published Tuesday she doesn’t attend class in person at LSU anymore for "safety reasons."

"There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible. I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am," she told the magazine.

OLIVIA DUNNE CONGRATULATES FELLOW LSU ATHLETES AS TIGERS BASEBALL STARS MAKE HISTORY AT MLB DRAFT

The team hired extra security after the incident at Utah. Dunne helped the Tigers get to the NCAA championships and finish in fourth place.

Olivia Dunne poses with fans

Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a selfie with fans after a Pac-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center Jan. 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Dunne is entering her senior year with the Tigers. She’s since racked up a few more NIL deals, become a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and established the Livvy Fund to help female student-athletes at LSU.

"I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds," she told Elle.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Olivia Dunne and Chase Elliott

Olivia Dunne poses for pictures with Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 June 25, 2023, at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dunne posed for ELLE Magazine as part of its August 2023 issue.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.