LSU Tigers
LSU's Olivia Dunne channels Theo Von to ward off those wondering about her relationship status

The comedian's clip from his podcast has been turned into a TikTok trend

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Olivia Dunne is solely focused on gymnastics going into her senior year as she hopes to help guide the LSU Tigers back to the NCAA Championships next year.

Dunne, one of the most followed student-athletes on social media, made clear to any prospective bachelors in a TikTok video on Tuesday that she only has eyes for her sport.

Olivia Dunne looks on

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

"I need to focus on my sport," she wrote as the caption.

In the video, Dunne lip-syncs a Theo Von segment from his podcast to get her point across.

"If you wrote, if you wrote vapes in here, on the outside of a wishing well, and you came there at night with a flashlight and looked down in there, I’d be in there," the comedian says in the now repurposed moment for TikTok consumption.

Theo Von in Kentucky

Theo Von performs at Whitney Hall on Jan. 25, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Dunne put her own spin on it through the closed captioning on the video itself. However, she described herself as belonging to the group of "emotionally unavailable athletes."

It is back up on the bar for Dunne and the Tigers.

LSU finished in fourth place in the NCAA Championships. LSU finished the semifinal with a team score of 197.475 to advance to the final round.

Olivia Dunne fixes her hair

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators on February 17, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU dealt with injuries all season but remained resilient when faced with adversity. Unfortunately, LSU appeared to run out of magic in the finals. The sixth-ranked Tigers finished in fourth with a final score of 197.5250.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

