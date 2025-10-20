Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU baseball coach praises Trump during celebration: 'Nobody works harder for America than you'

LSU and LSU Shreveport celebrated championships at the White House

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Eric Trump: Never been 'more proud' of my father Video

Eric Trump: Never been 'more proud' of my father

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump discusses the political efforts to take down his family on 'One Nation.'

LSU Tigers baseball head coach Jay Johnson praised President Donald Trump as his team visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their national championship.

LSU Shreveport joined the Tigers for the celebration. LSU Shreveport went undefeated to win the NAIA championship. LSU swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series Championship after getting past Arkansas and UCLA.

Trump poses with LSU and LSU-Shreveport teams

President Donald Trump receives jerseys during an event to welcome the 2025 LSU and LSU Shreveport national champion baseball teams in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Johnson had high praise for the president in his speech.

"Mr. President, thank you for having us in your home. I think the main thing I take away from you is your work ethic, something we preach," Johnson said. "Nobody works harder for America than you. So, thank you for setting a good example."

Johnson also thanked Republican Louisiana Reps. Mike Johnson and Steve Scalise for helping to put the celebration together.

Trump walks with Jay Johnson and Brad Neffendorf

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson, left, and LSU Shreveport baseball coach Brad Neffendorf arrive with President Donald Trump for an event to welcome the 2025 LSU and LSU-Shreveport national champion baseball teams in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to be in house of the greatest country in the world," Johnson said. "These guys had to do it on the field to make that happen. But we’re here because of your efforts and to have Louisiana so well represented by you two is outstanding. We are the college baseball capital of the world for 2025. Well represented in Washington as well."

Johnson and LSU Shreveport’s Brad Neffendorf both complimented their respective teams’ championship mentalities to help cultivate the mindset that is needed to win a championship in a long and grueling season.

Jay Johnson and Brad Neffendor pose with President Trump

President Donald Trump poses with the teams and LSU coach Jay Johnson, left, and LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendor during an event to welcome the 2025 LSU and LSU-Shreveport national champion baseball teams in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Both schools presented the president with jerseys featuring the No. 47 on them.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

