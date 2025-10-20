LSU baseball coach praises Trump during celebration: 'Nobody works harder for America than you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers baseball head coach Jay Johnson praised President Donald Trump as his team visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their national championship.

LSU Shreveport joined the Tigers for the celebration. LSU Shreveport went undefeated to win the NAIA championship. LSU swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series Championship after getting past Arkansas and UCLA.

Johnson had high praise for the president in his speech.

"Mr. President, thank you for having us in your home. I think the main thing I take away from you is your work ethic, something we preach," Johnson said. "Nobody works harder for America than you. So, thank you for setting a good example."

Johnson also thanked Republican Louisiana Reps. Mike Johnson and Steve Scalise for helping to put the celebration together.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to be in house of the greatest country in the world," Johnson said. "These guys had to do it on the field to make that happen. But we’re here because of your efforts and to have Louisiana so well represented by you two is outstanding. We are the college baseball capital of the world for 2025. Well represented in Washington as well."

Johnson and LSU Shreveport’s Brad Neffendorf both complimented their respective teams’ championship mentalities to help cultivate the mindset that is needed to win a championship in a long and grueling season.

Both schools presented the president with jerseys featuring the No. 47 on them.