Louisville downs Purdue, earns spot in Sweet 16

For the second time in the last three seasons the Louisville Cardinals will be in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after they posted a 76-63 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers at the KFC Yum! Center.

Sara Hammond recorded a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds to pace the fifth-seeded Cardinals (26-8) who advance to face top-seeded Baylor. Antonita Slaughter contributed 16 points and seven boards and Shoni Schimmel tacked on 14 points but did have 10 turnovers. Louisville is returning to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.

Sam Ostarello registered 16 points and 12 rebounds and K.K. Housera added 10 points and five assists but also had nine turnovers for Purdue (25-9).

On their home floor, the Cardinals ran out to a 38-23 lead at halftime by shooting 43.3 percent from the field while connecting on 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. Purdue shot just 32.3 percent and had a single 3-pointer to fall behind.

The 3-point line was not so kind to Louisville after the break when it hit just 2-of-7 attempts but by shooting 50 percent overall was able to hold off the Boilermakers.

Louisville owned a 38-32 edge in rebounds. The two teams combined for 43 turnovers.