Los Angeles Rams place franchise tag on CB Trumaine Johnson

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Rams have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

The Rams used their franchise tag on Tuesday for the first time since 2009.

Johnson is allowed to negotiate with other teams in free agency, but the Rams retain matching rights. Los Angeles would receive two first-round picks in compensation if the club decides not to match another offer.

Johnson also could accept the Rams' one-year franchise tag tender, worth just under $14 million.

He ranked third in the NFL with seven interceptions last season, emerging as a standout defensive playmaker. He has 15 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons.

The Rams are eager to re-sign both of their promising starting cornerbacks. Janoris Jenkins also is heading into free agency this month.

