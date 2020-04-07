Los Angeles Rams, Chargers to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' during NFL training camp: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If NFL training camp isn’t canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has its sights set on the two teams that it plans on following during the summer months leading up to the start of the season.

According to ESPN, both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will be the focal points of the NFL’s training camp. With plans to open Los Angeles’ new SoFi Stadium, the league had the vision to feature both teams in this year’s edition of the TV show.

Both the Rams and Chargers will have compelling storylines entering the 2020 season.

The Rams -- who will have interesting personalities like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff -- were actually featured on “Hard Knocks” back in 2016. Running back Todd Gurley was recently released when free agency kicked off, so it will be fascinating to see who takes over in the backfield for the Rams.

For the Chargers, they will have a new man under center. Quarterback Philip Rivers and the Chargers parted ways in the offseason, and as of right now, the signal-caller anchoring the ship will be Tyrod Taylor. The Chargers are expected to draft a quarterback in the NFL Draft, so a potential quarterback competition could play out on the show.

There hasn’t been an official announcement for the “Hard Knocks” show because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has already been forced to hold a virtual version of the NFL Draft, and the league canceled all of its annual league meetings.