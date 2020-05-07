Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Los Angeles Rams went through a bit of a retooling phase during the offseason, letting go of Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler Jr.

The Rams, who are only two seasons removed from being in a Super Bowl, are suddenly fighting to stay relevant in the NFC West against teams like the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the always dangerous Seattle Seahawks.

Getting back to the playoffs is going to be even tougher for them given that the schedule is getting increasingly harder. The Rams have a Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots on the docket as well as matchups with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Here is how the 2020 season shapes up for the Rams.

Home Opponents: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Away Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 131-123-2

Here is the Rams’ regular-season schedule

Here is the Rams’ preseason schedule.

