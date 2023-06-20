Longtime NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman says he missed his shot at being at GM, hints at retirement

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is gearing up for his second season of broadcasting "Monday Night Football."

Aikman retired for the NFL in 2000 and began his sports broadcasting career in 2001. He will kickoff his 22nd year in the booth this fall. During a recent appearance on Dallas radio, revealed that he has "a pretty good idea" as to when he'll call it a career.

"I always have been [mindful] of our time being limited. … So, I posed the question to myself a lot that, you know, if you’ve got ‘X’ number of years left, what exactly do you want to do with that time?" the 56-year-old Aikman said on 1310 AM The Ticket.

Aikman is entering the second year of a multi-year contract with ESPN. He did admit that while he was planning to retire in the "near future" but he does have "an idea" on when he will step away.

"And I go a step further — does that include broadcasting, does that include living in Texas? … But yet, I am still broadcasting and I’m still living in Dallas, and I very much love the state of Texas and I love living in Dallas, but I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it. I’ve got a pretty good idea. And not to suggest that I’m retiring anytime in the near future, but I’ve got an idea as to when I believe that I’ll retire."

ESPN/ABC is scheduled to carry Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

Over the past two decades, Aikman has pubically shared his desire to join an NFL team's front office — specifically working as a general manager. However, Aikman noted that in his mind, the window of opportunity to become the head of a franchise's football operations has closed.

"There’s still a part of me, I think, that down the road — the talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a general manager. And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable," he said.

In 2019, Aikman spoke about the possibility of transitioning into a GM role, but acknowledged that he would have to make significant sacrifices in order to take the job.

"I’ve had a chance to talk with [former Broncos general manager] John Elway in previous years. I’ve visited with [49ers general manager] John Lynch, and the decision that he made to take on that job in San Francisco, and I’ve said many many times, I still believe there’s another frontier for me — maybe there’s not — but I believe that there is, and I think that might very well be it. It’s something that I think would be very challenging. I’d be giving up a lot to leave the job that I have to take on a role like that. It’s an all-consuming job and I certainly recognize that, but I think the challenge would make it worthwhile."

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion added at the time, "With each year that passes, the likelihood of it happening becomes less and less."

Aikman will once again be paired with his longtime broadcasting partner Joe Buck for the 2023 football season.

Aikman and Buck will be on the call for the first edition of "Monday Night Football" for the 2023 season on Sept. 11. The Week 1 game will feature Aaron Rodgers in his first regular season as a member of the Jets in a game against Josh Allen and the Bills.