Liverpool's Carragher to retire

Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the season.

The 35-year-old is regarded as a Liverpool legend, making over 700 appearances for the club since his full debut in 1997. He is second only to Ian Rush in all-time Liverpool appearances.

"This will be my last season at Liverpool and my last as a professional footballer," Carragher said in a statement. "I'm making this announcement now because I don't want the manager or the club to be answering questions on my future when I've already decided what I am going to do."

Carragher has claimed three League Cup crowns, two FA Cup victories and one Champions League, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup title.