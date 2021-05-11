Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to resolve Middle East fighting: 'Enough is enough'

Liverpool FC star Mo Salah called for peace amid the latest violence in the deadly conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

Salah urged in his tweet that Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson should intervene in the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough," he wrote.

Israel and militants in Gaza traded military operations Tuesday night leaving several dead. The conflict extended to Tel Aviv, which came under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from Gaza. Air raid sirens sounded across the city.

Hamas said it launched a total of 130 rockets in response to Israel’s destruction of a high-rise building earlier in the evening. One rocket struck a bus in the central city of Holon.

'HORRIFYING' ROBBERY AT HOME OF ISRAEL, PSV STRIKER ZAHAVI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the fighting would continue and that Hamas and Islamic Jihad "have paid, and will pay, a heavy price."

"This campaign will take time, with determination, unity and strength," Netanyahu said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said plans to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood work "against" U.S.-Israeli interests in finding a solution to the conflict. Psaki also condemned the attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We believe Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity," she added. "And U.S. officials in recent weeks have spoken candidly with Israeli officials about how evictions of Palestinian families who have lived for years, sometimes decades in their homes and of demolitions of these homes work against our common interests in achieving a solution to the conflict in the coming days, as Muslims gather with family and friends to celebrate Eid and Dawn together to mark the beginning of Shabbat, let us affirm that all people of faith deserve to enjoy these important celebrations without fear of violence."

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.