LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood officially resign from DP World Tour

LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland and Lee Westwood resigned from the DP World Tour on Wednesday, nearly a year after they and other golfers on the circuit and on the PGA Tour signed with the rival Saudi-backed tour.

The DP World Tour issued a statement officially announcing the players’ resignations, adding that it followed "breaches" of the Tours rules for competing in LIV’s inaugural tournament last June.

"The DP World Tour would like to take this opportunity to thank the four players for the contribution they have made to the Tour and in particular to Sergio, Ian, and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe’s success in the Ryder Cup over many years," the statement read.

"Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices."

The statement continued, "As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the Tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to. These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members."

The resignations follow a win for the tour in court last month, when those members who played in LIV Golf events last year were found to be in breach of the European tour's code of behavior.

The ruling allowed the tour to impose fines of 100,000 pounds. However, instead of paying the fine, the four players seemingly chose to resign.

"I could not really see any other option with all the punishments hanging over me," Westwood told The Daily Telegraph, calling it a "sad day."

The European tour said an additional update would be provided Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.