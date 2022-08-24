Expand / Collapse search
Latin America
Little League World Series player mashes home run, delivers epic bat flip, hits the griddy

Nicaragua is only a few wins away from making it to the finals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Little League World Series can bring out the best in baseball sometimes, and it was more apparent than ever in Tuesday’s game between Nicaragua and Panama.

Nicaragua’s right-handed hitter Luis Garcia came up to the plate in the fourth inning of their elimination game, and with two runners on base, he crushed a pitcher over the left field fence.

Nicaragua's Luis Garcia, left, leaps on his teammates as they celebrate the win against Panama during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Garcia launched the bat into the air and while he was heading for home he hit the griddy.

Amazing.

Garcia finished 1-for-4 with four RBIs in the 8-1 win over Panama. Johan Saravia, Gabriel Gutierrez and Diego Gonsalez had one RBI each. Panama’s lone run came off the bat of Gabriel De Gracia.

Nicaragua's Luis Garcia, #13, celebrates on the way back to the dugout after his three run home run off of Panama pitcher Gabriel de Gracia during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Saravia would pitch three innings for Nicaragua later in the game. He struck out six batters and did not allow a hit.

Nicaragua, which represents the Latin America region, will play Curacao in the International semifinals on Wednesday. Curacao represents the Caribbean region.

Nicaragua's Luis Garcia, center rounds the bases past Panama first baseman Max Pinzon, #18, on his three run home run off of pitcher Gabriel de Gracia, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

There are still a few teams remaining in the tournament with the Little League World Series final to be played Sunday. Nicaragua, Curacao, Chinese Taipei and Mexico remain on the international side. Tennessee, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Texas are the teams left in the U.S. bracket.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.