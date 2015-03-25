Lions' Johnson among October's top performers

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby were named the NFC players of the month for October.

Johnson had 26 catches for an NFL-best 509 yards and three touchdowns in three October games. The Georgia Tech product averaged 169.7 yards per game, the highest mark in any calendar month in NFL history (minimum three games).

Lee earned the defensive award after leading the NFC with 47 tackles during the month. He also returned three interceptions for 122 yards.

Crosby was named the top special teams performer after leading the NFL with 50 points and 13 field goals in October as the Packers posted a 4-0 record. He had at least one field goal in all four games.