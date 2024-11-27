Lions coach Dan Campbell appears to shade NFL after Jameson Williams fined over touchdown celebration

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared to shade the NFL during a press conference this week when pointing to the apparent hypocrisy of the league’s rules on touchdown celebrations.

The NFL has come down hard on celebrations in general this season, with several players being fined for making violent gestures, or finger gun celebrations, during games.

Obscene gestures during touchdown celebrations are another sore spot for the league, and Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of the more recent examples.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the Lions' Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to give Detroit a 35-6 lead. Williams ran toward the goal line before falling into the end zone backwards, grabbing his crotch while facing a Jags’ defender – a tribute to Marshawn Lynch.

Williams was reportedly hit with a fine of $19,697 for making an obscene gesture, but it didn’t stop the league from using the touchdown celebration on its social media pages.

During a press conference on Monday, Campbell was asked about his thoughts on his team’s creative celebrations this year. Williams was not mentioned by name either by the reporter or Campbell, but the coach’s comments seemed to reference Williams' touchdown.

"Well, it depends on what that is – whether the league lets it happen, right? They’ll use whatever they need to – the content, but…

LIONS' JAMESON WILLIAMS CONFRONTED BY POLICE FOR CARRYING GUN IN CAR JUST 2 WEEKS BEFORE PED SUSPENSION

"I don’t really get caught up in it. I tell our guys, ‘Hey, as long as you don’t cost us 15,’" he continued. "I’m good with whatever they do. So they have fun with it, they are creative, they like to push the boundaries of whatever those are. I know our guys have fun with it and I think that’s important. They enjoy it, so it’s all good."

Williams has been dealing with issues off the field as well. In October, Williams was involved in a traffic stop while in a car that his brother was driving. A gun registered to Williams was found in the car, but he did not have a concealed-carry permit. His brother did, however.

Williams was not arrested and prosecutors in Michigan announced this week that he will not face charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also served a two-game suspension this season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. This follows a four-game suspension he served last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

When asked about the situation and Williams' repeated offenses in the league on Tuesday, Campbell said he does believe Williams is learning from his mistakes.

"I think he does. I think every one of these that come up, you don’t want them to come up, but I do think he’s learning, and he’s growing from these – I do."