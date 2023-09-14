Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' CJ Gardner-Johnson hopes fans wear blue ski masks for home opener

Gardner-Johnson had a good game against the Chiefs in their win

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was hyped after the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week and is hoping the momentum carries into the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions won the game 21-20. Gardner-Johnson had five tackles and two passes defended. He glided into the locker room after the game wearing a blue ski mask, and he is trying to get fans hyped online.

CJ Gardner-Johnson with a ski mask

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #2, interacts with fans after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 7, 2023. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

He is hoping fans bring the masks with them to Ford Field this weekend, too.

"You’re going to see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere," he said Tuesday, via the Detroit Free Press.

He added that he wants his teammates to go full-on heel.

CJ Gardner-Johnson breaks up a pass

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #2, nearly intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, #4, during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 7, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

"We villains, right? It's part of us," he added, via The Detroit News. "It's the culture. I'm changing it."

The defense really stepped up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Brian Branch turned a missed catch into an interception return for a touchdown. It proved to be one of the difference makers.

Detroit held Mahomes to 226 passing yards. He was 21-of-39 with two touchdowns.

CJ Gardner-Johnson vs Chiefs

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #2, before a game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Seahawks are coming into this Sunday’s game against the Lions 0-1 after a 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles hung 426 yards on the Seattle on nine total drives.

