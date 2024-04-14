Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi's bodyguard springs into action to remove overzealous fans who tried to interact with soccer star

Messi had goal in win over Sporting KC

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami the lead in the 58th minute of the club’s match against Sporting Kansas City, and Luis Suarez scored the go-ahead goal later in the match for a 3-2 win. But that wasn't the only excitement during Saturday's match.

"It was an amazing goal," Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi said. "He does this all the time, so it doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s normal from a guy like him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lionel Messi's bodyguard

Lionel Messi's bodyguard took down overzealous fans. (Getty Images)

While Messi’s goal was the talk of the match, play was stopped twice because of fans running onto the pitch to get an up-close and personal look at the Argentine legend. A younger fan and an older man both entered the field of play during the match.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

The man was seen trying to take a selfie with Messi before Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, stormed the pitch to tackle the fan and get him off of the field.

Messi also assisted on Diego Gomez’s score in the 18th minute to tie the match at 1-1.

FUTURE USWNT MANAGER EMMA HAYES TAKES ISSUE WITH OPPOSING COACH'S 'MALE AGGRESSION' AFTER LOSS

Lionel Messi reacts

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami is shown during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on April 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"The pass that Messi makes and the second goal, the ball that he hits where he hits it from, you don’t see that much in the MLS," Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. "They can punish you."

Inter Miami was tied for first in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings with the New York Red Bulls. The two clubs had 15 points. The Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union are behind them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lionel Messi vs Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi jogs to his position during the first half against Sporting Kansas City, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

The LA Galaxy have 15 points as well and sit at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.