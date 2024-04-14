Lionel Messi's bodyguard springs into action to remove overzealous fans who tried to interact with soccer star

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami the lead in the 58th minute of the club’s match against Sporting Kansas City, and Luis Suarez scored the go-ahead goal later in the match for a 3-2 win. But that wasn't the only excitement during Saturday's match.

"It was an amazing goal," Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi said. "He does this all the time, so it doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s normal from a guy like him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Messi’s goal was the talk of the match, play was stopped twice because of fans running onto the pitch to get an up-close and personal look at the Argentine legend. A younger fan and an older man both entered the field of play during the match.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

The man was seen trying to take a selfie with Messi before Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, stormed the pitch to tackle the fan and get him off of the field.

Messi also assisted on Diego Gomez’s score in the 18th minute to tie the match at 1-1.

FUTURE USWNT MANAGER EMMA HAYES TAKES ISSUE WITH OPPOSING COACH'S 'MALE AGGRESSION' AFTER LOSS

"The pass that Messi makes and the second goal, the ball that he hits where he hits it from, you don’t see that much in the MLS," Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. "They can punish you."

Inter Miami was tied for first in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings with the New York Red Bulls. The two clubs had 15 points. The Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union are behind them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The LA Galaxy have 15 points as well and sit at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.