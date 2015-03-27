Lindell re-ups with Bills

The Buffalo Bills re-signed kicker Rian year contract extension on Tuesday.

Lindell's 2011 season was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered against the New York Jets in Week 9. He converted 13-of-15 field goal tries and was a perfect 25-for-25 on extra points in eight games, but was hurt making a tackle.

Prior to landing on injured reserve, the 35-year-old had never missed a game since joining the Bills in 2003.

Lindell has made 262 of his 324 (80.9 percent) career field goal attempts.