Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory – on the brink of elimination from Stanley Cup playoffs

Tampa Bay is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
The Tampa Bay Lightning will enter Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in unfamiliar territory – on the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, having won during the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season against the Montreal Canadiens and then last year against the Dallas Stars. In that time, the Lightning only faced elimination in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Islanders last year.

Jack Campbell of the Maple Leafs makes a save against Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada.

Jack Campbell of the Maple Leafs makes a save against Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who has been with the team since taking over for Guy Boucher in the middle of the 2012-23 season, acknowledged letting the Maple Leafs capitalize too many times on their own mistakes

"When I say we gave the game away, I’m saying we gave Toronto opportunities to capitalize, and to Toronto’s credit, they have capitalized on them," he said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "We’re getting burned by some of the things we’re doing instead of making them earn it the hard way – where they’re just beating us at our own game – and so that’s probably a little frustrating. Maybe in years past, other teams just haven’t capitalized when we’ve broken down, so it hasn’t felt like that."

RANGERS STAVE OFF ELIMINATION WITH COMEBACK VICTORY OVER PENGUINS, SIDNEY CROSBY HURT

Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates after scoring against the Maple Leafs during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada.

Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates after scoring against the Maple Leafs during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

In their losses, the Lightning have allowed the Maple Leafs to get off to solid starts with first period goals. It was only in Game 5 where Tampa Bay scored two first-period goals but allowed three in the third to lose 4-3.

That will have to change in Game 6 if Tampa Bay wants to live another day.

In last year’s Game 7 against the Isles, the Lightning won 1-0 behind Yanni Gourde’s shorthanded goal in the second period and Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 18 saves.

According to NHL.com, Tampa Bay is 17-0 in games following a loss over their last three postseasons. The Lightning have a +35 goal differential in those wins.

Game 6 will be at the Amway Arena on Thursday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes the save against the Maple Leafs during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes the save against the Maple Leafs during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Lightning will need to strike twice to continue their playoff run.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.