Lightning strike during Phillies game goes viral

It was a scene that would make Roy Hobbs blush.

Fans at the Philadelphia Phillies home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers were treated to a light show Wednesday night as a storm system swept through the city.

Blake Harris, a reporter who covers the Dodgers for TrueBlueLa.com, posted a slow-motion video on Twitter that showed a lightning bolt reach across the night sky like the tentacles of an octopus. Harris told Fox News that the video was from the Spectrum SportsNet LA broadcast.

"Impressive slow motion lightning video from the @Phillies game tonight!" Cecily Tynan, the chief meteorologist for Action News, tweeted.

Fox 29 reported that most of the region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. The Dodgers went on to defeat the Phillies, 8-2, after benefiting from two home runs from Cody Bellinger.