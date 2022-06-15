Lightning's Pat Maroon expresses distaste for Avalanche honcho Stan Kroenke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon has a little extra motivation heading into the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche with Game 1 set for Wednesday night.

Maroon will be looking for his fourth straight Stanley Cup title. He won with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and in back-to-back years with the Lightning.

But against the Avalanche, he’s playing with even more fire. Maroon expressed his distaste for business mogul Stan Kroenke.

"I hate Stan Kroenke. I’m a St. Louis boy. I can’t stand that guy because he took the Rams from St. Louis," Maroon said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The current Los Angeles Rams team owner moved the franchise from St. Louis to the West Coast.

Kroenke had ownership stakes in the Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets before he was forced to sell his stake in the franchises to take majority ownership of the Rams. He transferred ownership of those teams to his wife Anna Walton Kroenke.

"To have that (the Rams) taken away from us ... It just sucks. I know we had terrible years. (Former Rams defensive end) Chris Long would always tell me, 'I mean our teams are terrible.' And then he goes away and wins back-to-back Super Bowls," Maroon said.

"So it's just like you go from that environment to that, and you wonder why ... But the fans are true passion in St. Louis, and I just can't stand that guy (Kroenke) for taking them (The Rams) out of there."

The veteran has appeared in 17 games for Tampa Bay in this postseason. He has three goals and an assist.