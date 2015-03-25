Li falls; Wozniacki lands in Eastbourne semis

Australian Open runner-up Li Na was a quarterfinal upset loser, while former world No. 1 star Caroline Wozniacki secured a semifinal berth at the $690,000 Aegon International tennis event, a final grass-court Wimbledon tune-up.

The second-seeded former French Open champion Li, of China, succumbed to Russian Elena Vesnina 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Day 4 at Devonshire Park, while the fifth-seeded 2009 Eastbourne champion Wozniacki had to come from behind in order to beat Russian Ekaterina Makarova 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. The 2010 Eastbourne singles champ Makarova teamed with Vesnina to capture the women's French Open doubles title earlier this month.

Another upset came when Belgian Yanina Wickmayer dismissed sixth-seeded Russian Maria Kirilenko 6-2, 1-6, 7-5. Wickmayer will face Vesnina in Friday's semifinals.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hampton became the first American to reach the final four in Eastbourne in 10 years with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 victory over Czech Lucie Safarova. The qualifier Hampton will battle the Danish Wozniacki in the other semi.

The 2013 Eastbourne winner will claim $117,000.