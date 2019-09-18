Le'Veon Bell calls Antonio Brown 'a good person' in wake of sexual assault, rape allegations

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell commented on Antonio Brown in an interview Sunday following the wide receiver’s ugly divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders and his transition to the New England Patriots while also being accused of sexual assault and rape.

Bell sat down with ESPN and his interview aired ahead of the Jets’ Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

“Sometimes, it's kinda hard to overcome when a lot of negative things are happening or when people are saying a lot of negative things about you,” the running back said of Brown. “It's like a snowball effect. It happened to me when I had my suspension. I don't ever wanna get too low on myself. I hope Antonio's doing the same thing. If I had to give him advice, that's what I'd give him.”

Bell added: “If you know AB personally, you'll know that he's like, a good person. He's not really trying to harm anybody. Maybe there's something he wants and he's trying to achieve it. He might go a different way about it than other people would but, it is what it is.”

Bell and Brown played together on the Steelers from 2013 to 2017. Bell missed the entire 2018 season amid his holdout from the Steelers.

Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in the offseason. However, drama surrounding the wide receiver forced Oakland’s hand and the team released him before he could ever truly suit up.

Brown signed with the Patriots hours after his release. In the following days, a civil lawsuit was filed against Brown by his former trainer Britney Taylor who accused him of raping and sexually assaulting her three times between 2017 and 2018.