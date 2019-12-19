LeBron James reveals why he checked out Stephen Curry at 2008 NCAA Tournament

LeBron James was famously in attendance during the 2008 NCAA Tournament to watch a young Stephen Curry take his Davidson Wildcats team to a different stratosphere.

Curry led Davidson to the Sweet 16 after a 40-point performance against Gonzaga and a 30-point performance against Georgetown. James stopped by Ford Field to watch Curry and the Wildcats take on Wisconsin and was not disappointed.

The sophomore guard scored 33 points on 6-of-11 from three-point range, leading Davidson to a 73-56 win. Davidson would be eliminated in the next round against Kansas.

On Wednesday, James commented on a video from SLAM Magazine, which posted a throwback of James watching Curry in that Sweet 16 matchup against the Badgers. James said that Curry wasn’t just “some kid” and that he knew that something special would be brewing.

Little did he know how much of a menace Curry would become on the court, eventually thwarting James’ own run through the NBA Finals.

Curry and James would meet in four consecutive NBA Finals with the sharpshooter getting the best of James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in three of their four matchups.

Those hoping the two superstars meet this season may have to wait. Curry has been out for most of the season after breaking his left hand in October. He was expected to miss at least three months.