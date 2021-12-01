LeBron James posts cryptic tweet while sidelined due to league’s COVID protocols

Something fishy's going on, and LeBron James seems intent on getting to the bottom of it.

The star Los Angeles Laker has been sidelined due to the NBA's COVID-19 health protocols and took to Twitter Wednesday that seemed to raise more questions than it answered.

"Something is REAL (fish emoji) going on," James tweeted.

The Los Angeles Times, citing the league’s rules, reported that players enter these protocols after testing positive or having an inconclusive test. The team did not reveal a positive diagnosis publicly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Davis, his teammate, told reporters that he believes James is asymptomatic, according to the paper. He said it is unclear when the star will return to the court. Reps for James did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking clarification for the tweet.

If James tested positive, he would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Lakers unless he returns two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour span. The Lakers learned of James’ situation Tuesday morning, coach Frank Vogel said, and arranged for transportation to take him back to Los Angeles from Sacramento.

The NBA, in a memo obtained by The AP, also told its teams Tuesday that it has documented 34 cases in which a fully vaccinated player, coach or staffer had a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The league has said about 97% of players are fully vaccinated, with Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving — who has not played this season because of his status — among the exceptions.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, a four-time champion, is still considered to be one of the best players in the league. But he has been plagued by injuries this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report