LeBron James offering to pay for felons' fines to vote in election

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Florida Rights Restoration are reportedly sending text messages to residents for the purpose of forwarding them to convicted felons, according to Outkick the Coverage.

Outkick reported that James and the group are offering to pay for fines and fees so felons can vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. The website obtained a screenshot on Monday.

COLBY COVINGTON SAYS LEBRON JAMES COULDN'T 'LAST 10 SECONDS WITH ME' AFTER NBA PLAYERS JUMP TO STAR'S DEFENSE

Back in June, James launched a group called “More Than A Vote” to “fight Black voter suppression and excite minority voters across the nation.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James sent out another message on Twitter retweeting “More Than A Vote” saying that, “This is SYSTEMIC RACISM and OPPRESSION.”

In a Daily Wire story that was posted on Monday, James was quoted saying, “Black people in the community don’t believe that their vote matters.”