Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

LeBron James offering to pay for felons' fines to vote in election

Outkick reported that the fines and fees would be paid so felons can vote for Joe Biden in November

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Rep. Roy calls out NBA, Democrats on silence for fallen cops: ‘Where is the speaker of the House?’Video

Rep. Roy calls out NBA, Democrats on silence for fallen cops: ‘Where is the speaker of the House?’

Texas Congressman Chip Roy pays tribute to fallen police officers on “Fox &amp; Friends.”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Florida Rights Restoration are reportedly sending text messages to residents for the purpose of forwarding them to convicted felons, according to Outkick the Coverage.

Outkick reported that James and the group are offering to pay for fines and fees so felons can vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. The website obtained a screenshot on Monday.

COLBY COVINGTON SAYS LEBRON JAMES COULDN'T 'LAST 10 SECONDS WITH ME' AFTER NBA PLAYERS JUMP TO STAR'S DEFENSE

Back in June, James launched a group called “More Than A Vote” to “fight Black voter suppression and excite minority voters across the nation.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James sent out another message on Twitter retweeting “More Than A Vote” saying that, “This is SYSTEMIC RACISM and OPPRESSION.”

In a Daily Wire story that was posted on Monday, James was quoted saying, “Black people in the community don’t believe that their vote matters.”

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova

Trending in Sports