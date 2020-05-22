LeBron James' former teammate takes jab at Paul Pierce over his top 5 NBA players of all-time list

Former NBA guard Mike Miller took a jab at Paul Pierce over the former Boston Celtics star’s list of who he believes are the top five basketball players of all-time.

Miller used a photo of himself dunking to shade Pierce, who left Miller’s former teammate LeBron James off his list.

“’Mike Miller’s a TOP 5 Dunker of all-time.’ -Paul Pierce, probably,” Miller tweeted Thursday.

Miller was a longtime NBA player and last played in the league during the 2016-17 season. He played with James on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2013 and again on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season. Miller won two titles during his career.

Pierce stunned many NBA fans with who he thought are the top five players to ever play in the league. The current NBA analyst said Wednesday James didn’t build a team from the ground up the way other greats in the Top 10 have done in the past.

“What has LeBron did to build up any organization from the ground? I’m talking about these players, Top 5 players,” Pierce said on ESPN. “Bill Russell built the organization of Boston, Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time Top 10 players who helped build their organization or continued the tradition.”

Pierce isn’t technically wrong with his assessment.

James has been known for tailoring his teams around his abilities, and he helped build those teams based on his likings. All three of his titles came when he had a say in building the roster. His two NBA Finals victories with the Miami Heat came when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and when he went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had Kyrie Irving as a co-star, and they immediately traded for power forward Kevin Love.

Back in 2007, James did take the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but they were swept at the hands of Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs. However, that Cavaliers team is sometimes thought of as one of the worst teams to make it to the NBA Finals, and the reason they made it was because of James.

Even with that, James’ athletic ability is something no other basketball team has ever had. James-led squads made the NBA Finals eight years in-a-row between two teams. He’s also a four-time MVP, which is more than Bird, Johnson and Duncan can say.