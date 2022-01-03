LeBron James has heated moment with Lakers assistant in win over Timberwolves

LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy got into a heated exchange at halftime during the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, James could be seen rushing to the bench and having a back and forth with Handy. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said between the two basketball minds.

The Lakers held a 57-54 lead at the half. The team was shooting 53% from the field but had 11 turnovers. Los Angeles would tighten up its offense and only turn the ball over four times in the second half but their shooting percentage dropped to 41.7%.

Los Angeles won the game 108-103 to get back to .500.

James finished with a team-high 26 points along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

"We’re playing good basketball of late. Even with some of the losses we’ve had, we’re still trending in the right direction," James said.

The Lakers got help from some of the veterans on the roster. Carmelo Anthony scored five straight points to help erase a four-point deficit. He hit some clutch shots down the stretch and finished with 14 points.

"He’s done a great job for us all year," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Anthony. "He’s brought a great deal of basketball integrity to our team, making sure guys are playing the right way offensively."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.