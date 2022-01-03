Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James has heated moment with Lakers assistant in win over Timberwolves

James scored a team-high 26 points as Lakers beat T'Wolves

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy got into a heated exchange at halftime during the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, James could be seen rushing to the bench and having a back and forth with Handy. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said between the two basketball minds.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Lakers held a 57-54 lead at the half. The team was shooting 53% from the field but had 11 turnovers. Los Angeles would tighten up its offense and only turn the ball over four times in the second half but their shooting percentage dropped to 41.7%.

Los Angeles won the game 108-103 to get back to .500.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Avery Bradley (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Lakers won 108-103.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Avery Bradley (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Lakers won 108-103. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

James finished with a team-high 26 points along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

"We’re playing good basketball of late. Even with some of the losses we’ve had, we’re still trending in the right direction," James said.

The Lakers got help from some of the veterans on the roster. Carmelo Anthony scored five straight points to help erase a four-point deficit. He hit some clutch shots down the stretch and finished with 14 points.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

"He’s done a great job for us all year," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Anthony. "He’s brought a great deal of basketball integrity to our team, making sure guys are playing the right way offensively."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

