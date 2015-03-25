Leafs ink Phaneuf to 7-year extension

Toronto, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed captain Dion Phaneuf to a seven-year contract extension.

Financial terms were not released, but TSN of Canada reported the deal to be worth $49 million.

The team made the announcement on the eve of the Winter Classic. The Maple Leafs will battle the Detroit Red Wings at Michigan Stadium on New Year's Day.

Phaneuf has four goals, 11 assists and a plus-13 rating in 39 games this season.

"Dion is our team leader and has been a pillar in our building process," Maple Leafs senior vice president and general manager David Nonis said in a statement Tuesday. "He has proven to be a very durable and reliable defenseman in all facets of the game. He plays big minutes in every situation for us and we're pleased to have him under contract for the next seven seasons."

The 28-year-old defenseman was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

"This is a very proud day for me and my family," Phaneuf said in a statement. "I'm very honored to be the captain of this historic franchise and to maintain the opportunity to play and represent the Toronto Maple Leafs for many years to come. We have passionate fans and a dedicated ownership group. I have great teammates and look forward to growing with them and achieving our goal of winning."

Selected ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Phaneuf was dealt by the Flames to Toronto on Jan. 31, 2010.

The Alberta native has registered 110 goals and 245 assists in 639 career games.