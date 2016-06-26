LEADING OFF: Tulo back in Colorado; Indians try to hang 10

A look at what's happening all around the majors on Monday:

---

HOMECOMING

Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki makes his first appearance at Coors Field since he was traded from the Rockies to the Blue Jays last July. Tulowitzki, who helped Colorado reach the 2007 World Series as a rookie, asked to be shipped to a contender, so his return likely will draw a mix of cheers and boos from Rockies fans.

BIG EAST

The top teams in the NL East square off when New York begins a three-game series at division-leading Washington. Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard (8-2, 2.08 ERA) tries to win his seventh consecutive decision, while Joe Ross (6-4, 3.11 ERA) gets the ball for the Nationals in the opener of a 10-game homestand. It's the first appearance for Syndergaard since his right elbow flared up last Wednesday in a win over Kansas City. Tests came back fine, the Mets said.

HITLESS WONDER

Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta (11-2, 1.74 ERA) returns to Cincinnati, where he threw a no-hitter April 21. Arrieta has a 0.24 ERA in five night starts this season, but is coming off a loss in his most recent outing against St. Louis. The banged-up Cubs (48-26) went 1-6 last week yet still own the best record in the majors.

SHOW-ME SOMETHING

St. Louis plays at Kansas City when the Missouri rivals open their latest I-70 series. Adam Wainwright (6-4) pitches for the Cardinals against Danny Duffy (2-1).

STREAKING

The AL Central-leading Indians go for their 10th straight win when they open a three-game series at lowly Atlanta. Corey Kluber (7-7, 3.59 ERA), coming off a three-hit shutout of Tampa Bay, pitches for Cleveland against rookie John Gant (1-2, 4.45).

SLIDING

Tampa Bay returns home after a winless road trip and tries to snap an 11-game losing streak in the opener of a three-game series against Boston. The Rays have been outscored 72-29 during their skid and yielded at least five runs in each game. They are 15-20 at Tropicana Field and one of four major league teams that has yet to win a homestand.